The Fence Post obituary: Jule G. Farley

Jule G. Farley, 93

Feb. 6, 1926 – July 2, 2019

Platteville, Colo.

Jule Grayce Farley was born Feb. 6, 1926, in Kimball, Neb., the daughter of Floyd and Mary (Willman) Roberts of rural New Raymer, Colo. She arrived in to the presence of her Lord and Savior July 2, 2019, at the age of 93.

Jule grew up in the northeastern Colorado ranching country and developed a great love of all animals, particularly her beloved horses T-Tail and Cricket, which was her major mode of transportation. She attended a one-room country school through the eighth grade then continued her education as a boarding student at Kimball High School, graduating class of 1945. Jule then moved to Denver where she graduated from Colorado Medical and Dental School as a certified nurse aide. She worked at her chosen profession in Denver at the Fitzsimons Military Hospital, caring for soldiers wounded during World War 11. On Nov. 27, 1945, she married her childhood friend Llewelyn Dale Farley in Denver after he returned from overseas duty. She accompanied her husband to his assigned bases until his enlistment was up, then returned to Colorado where they made their home in Platteville raising their two children, Grayce and David.

Jule lived most of her life in Colorado, working at Deason’s Drug in Fort Lupton, the old Greeley Hospital, moving to the new Weld County General Hospital and continued work for the renamed Northern Colorado Medical Center and retired from nursing after 25-plus years of service. She then went to work for the Wright McGill company making handmade fishing rods until she decided to fully retire. She also was a very active member of the Sarah Coventry and Comtempo Jewelry sales team, winning numerous sales awards.

Jule was a member of the First Methodist Church in Platteville for many years. Then in 2009, she moved to Farragut, Iowa, to live with her daughter Grayce ( Dee)) and son-in-law Gary where she continued to grow in faith with Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Shenandoah.

Jule traveled extensively and enjoyed many trips with her children and grandchildren. She particularly enjoyed the family tradition of family picnics along the St. Vrain River west of Lyons in the foothills of her beloved mountains. She loved her three dogs, cats, flowers (roses) and reading her Bible.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son David and ex-husband Dale. Survivors include: daughter, Dee (Gary) Shepard Farragut, Iowa, and daughter-in-law, Melbie Farley, Platteville, Colo.; great grandchildren, Mike (Michelle) Shepard, Melissa, Texas, Sandy (Rick) McIntyre, Farragut, Iowa, and Dale (Kayla) Farley, Platteville; 10 great-grandchildren, Lori (Brian), Torie (Nic), Bruce (Shelby), Brian (Alexis), Brett, Torenton, Tinley, Austen, Autumn and Ariel.

Celebration of life services for Jule were held on July 12, 2019, at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Roy Nelson officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Special music was “Blessed Assurance”, “How Great Thou Art” and “I’m Gonna Miss You.” Honorary bearers were Jule’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Attending the register were June Miller and Becky Streitenburger. Flower attendants were Shelby Storesund, Lori Chenoweth, Alexis McQueen and Deb Hayes. Memorials in Jule’s name are being directed to Cornerstone Fellowship Church or People for Paws. Private family inurnment was in the Farragut Cemetery. Professional arrangements were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com /swimemorial.com> on the web.