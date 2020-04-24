The Fence Post obituary: Justin J. Panowicz
Justin J. Panowicz, 32
Aug. 14, 1988 – March 10, 2020
Fort Lupton, Colo.
Justin J. Panowicz, age 31, Fort Lupton, Colo., passed away on March 10, 2020, in Fort Lupton. He was born on Aug. 14, 1988, in Brighton, Colo., to Randall Panowicz and Celia Markus.
A lifetime Fort Lupton resident, Justin attended and graduated from Fort Lupton High School in 2006. Justin then attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyo., to become a diesel technician graduating in 2007. Justin loved his nieces and nephews, hunting, fishing, trucking, truck pulls, smoking meats, and watching old westerns; but more than anything, he loved being a farmer and always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. Justin was a gentle and quiet soul; even though he loved giving people a hard time he would give anyone the shirt off his back.
Justin is survived by his parents, Randall Panowicz (Elizabeth Butler), of Fort Lupton and Celia Markus, of Hudson; siblings Sandra (Michael) Blake, of Keenesburg and Steven Guore, of Hudson; girlfriend Zoe Kutz, of Fort Lupton; best friend Tyler Patterson; and his beloved blue heeler, Rossi. He was loved by all and will forever be missed but never forgotten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Tabor Funeral Home, Brighton, Colo., handled arrangements. Please visit the website at http://www.TaborFuneralHome.com to share memories and for updates related to Justin’s services.
