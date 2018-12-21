The Fence Post obituary: K.R. Pat Boyer

K.R. Pat Boyer, 74

Oct. 25, 1944 – Nov. 15, 2018

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Pat Boyer, 74, of Fort Morgan, passed away Nov. 15, 2018, after a two year battle with a rare form of leukemia. He was born Oct. 25, 1944, in Oregon to Melvin and Nelva Boyer. His legal name was Kelvin Ray, but his dad nicknamed him Pat, which stuck for life.

He grew up in a northwest Oregon mountain valley where he learned to love all things outdoors. The family moved to Kansas where he graduated from Mankato High School in 1963. He graduated from Kansas State in 1970 majoring in animal science and reproductive physiology. On the K-State Rodeo Team he rode bucking bulls and bareback broncs. He also competed in Pro Rodeo.

Pat joined the Kansas Department of Agriculture as a marketing specialist in 1970, later serving as assistant agricultural secretary, and interim ag secretary. He was Kansas Pork Producers executive secretary in the mid-70s, and an agricultural marketing representative for private industry before moving to Fort Morgan in 1980 for a similar position.

He later was parks superintendent and forestry superintendent for the city of Fort Morgan. From 1999 to 2003, Pat was an environmental health representative for Northeast Colorado Health Department. In retirement, Pat started Boyer's Bushes specializing in xeric landscaping, arboriculture and wildlife habitat serving a large clientele in northeast Colorado. He also owned a business specializing in hunting and outdoor equipment.

Pat and Luann Nelson were married Jan. 24, 1970. Free time was spent fishing and hunting at the Red Feather Lakes cabin, their Wyoming Prairie Ghost Ranch, and in western states and Canada. His happiest days were hunting or fishing and outdoor projects to improve wildlife habitat. He saw the positive results on his final hunt on the Wyoming ranch harvesting an outstanding antelope buck.

Pat is survived by his wife Luann, nieces Pam Boyer and Tina Reed. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael and wife Betty, and nephew Ivan Boyer.

Pat's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, January 5, 12 to 2 p.m. at the Morgan County REA Community Room, 20169 Highway 34, Fort Morgan.

Pat requested memorials to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 720 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 520N, Denver, CO 80246; Wyoming Wildlife Federation (Access and Habitat), PO Box 1312, Lander, WY 82520; Rocky Mtn. Elk Foundation (Conservation Education), PO Box 8249, Missoula, MT 59807.

The online obituary can be viewed and condolences sent at http://www.heermortuary.com.