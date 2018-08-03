The Fence Post obituary: Karen Lynn Gibson

Karen Lynn Gibson, 73

Jan. 23, 1945 – July 6, 2018

Louisville, Colo.

Karen Lynn Gibson, of Louisville, passed away suddenly at her home on July 16, 2018.

Karen was born in Longmont, Colo., on Jan. 23, 1945, to Hugh David Gibson and Violet Marion Lentz Gibson. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1963 and Wheatridge Beauty School in 1964.

Karen married William Kennedy in 1965 (divorced) and had two children. She married Leo Hogan in 1986 (divorced).

Karen was raised on a farm/ranch near Lafayette, Colo., and worked with horses and cattle most of her life. In her youth, she competed in rodeo and gymkhana. She worked as a hairdresser for many years, served as a foster mother, and worked at the University of Colorado for 26 years, retiring in 2007. She was active in 4-H for 10 years and served as 4-H leader in Colorado Springs with the Kit Carson Little Ranchers 4-H Club.

Karen was incredibly dedicated to her children and grandchildren; they were her life. She was also a gifted quilter, making many, many quilts for family, friends, and future generations. She loved horses, sewing, music, genealogy and ceramics. She was an avid reader and played the piano. Karen researched and wrote an 800-page family history that covered hundreds of years and included more than 1,000 photos; she published the book/website in 2018.

But mostly, Karen enjoyed her grandchildren and was thrilled to have great-grandchildren. One of her favorite things was to have the kids over to make popcorn and watch old westerns, Longmire, or a good detective show. Karen loved the company of her cats.

She is survived by sons, Jim Kennedy of Honolulu, Hawaii.; son-in-law, Arlo White of Broomfield, Colo.; daughter, Kim Kennedy White of Broomfield; brother, Gary Gibson; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Violet Gibson; and brothers, Jack Gibson and David Gibson.