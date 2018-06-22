The Fence Post obituary: Katherine Louise Renner

Katherine Louise Renner, 73

May 27, 1944 – March 22, 2018

Bennett, Colo.

On May 27, 1944, the Lord blessed our world with a very precious gift, the arrival of a sweet, ornery bundle of joy, Katherine "Kathy" Louise Renner, in Denver. She was called home to heaven on March 22, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. Born to George and Minnie Renner of Bennett, Colo., she was the fifth of six girls and grew up on the family's dairy farm. She became her dad's right-hand-girl and according to him, she was the "boy he never had."

She met a handsome fella who'd been traveling through the area, James Charles Root, and they married on Sept. 16, 1962. The following year they were blessed with their son, James Dean (J.D.) and their daughter, Sherry Lynn, came along in 1965.

Kathy lived and loved in the good old Bennett area all these years. She enjoyed being involved in the community through her work in the schools and was an extremely dedicated parent, pouring out her heart and soul for her kids and their friends. She was always grateful that her children were involved in 4-H for many years as well as FBLA and FFA, sports and band.

Spending time with her family brought the greatest delight to her heart and her other two loves were driving horses (of all sizes) and quilting. Those pursuits led her to meet many wonderful people who greatly enriched her life for decades to come. Her absolute favorite place in the world was sitting up on a wagon behind her majestic team of Clydesdales, and she and her husband, Jim, were honored to be part of many weddings and parades, bringing joy to folks all around them.

Kathy was a true pioneer and often took on challenges others would have feared. In her younger days, she was a go get 'em kind of gal who loved learning new things, exploring her creativity and serving others in any way possible. She and Jim built a home in the country just up the hill from where she grew up and she used to joke that "she didn't get far in life."

Above all, the trait that characterized her life was one of genuine thankfulness. She knew life and love was a gift from the Lord and never took it for granted. Even while struggling with great health challenges through the years, she continued to maintain an attitude of gratitude and knew the Lord was always by her side, giving her strength and hope for each new day. Through her trials, she became an encouragement to those experiencing similar hardships in their lives.

She'll be sweetly remembered for her "Happy Trails" thoughts and greetings, her bright, beautiful smile and her joyful outlook; all while displaying a courageous spirit that set her apart as a very rare gem.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; son, JD; and by three sisters and a baby brother. She is survived by her husband, Jim; devoted daughter, Sherry and son-in-law, Tom Wulff; granddaughter, Kasey Pera and her husband, Charles and great-grandson, Luca; and granddaughter, Lexie, all from Manhattan, Mont.; as well as lots of family and friends.

Her home-going celebration was held on March 31, 2018, in the Bennett High School auditorium and an antique horse-drawn hearse carried her to Mountview Cemetery near Bennett.

Her family eagerly awaits reuniting with her someday soon. For we believe…

"When we all get to Heaven,

What a day of rejoicing that will be,

When we all get to heaven,

We'll sing and shout the victory."

"Happy trails," dear one…until we meet again.