The Fence Post obituary: Katherine Maida Martha (Morton) Brantner

Katherine Maida Martha (Morton) Brantner, 95

Dec. 31, 1923 – May 4, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Katherine Maida Martha (Morton) Brantner, 95, of Greeley, Colo., passed away May 4, 2019. She was born Dec. 31, 1923, in Denver to Jess Allen and Susanna (Stamm) Morton where she was raised. Being an only child, she was lonely but belonged to dance teams and participated in school activities.

Early years of education were spent at St. Catherine’s in Denver, graduating from the eighth grade and then moving on to Westminster High School where she graduated in May 1942.

After graduation, she married Joseph William Brantner on June 6, 1942, at St. John Catholic Church in Denver.

Katherine always wanted a large family and on May 8, 1943, she welcomed the first of her eight children, never being alone again. She loved her children and was very active with them, whether in 4-H or teaching classes.

She loved farm life, which started in 1946. She was a member of the Evening Bells Extension Club, DGD Club, Grange and Alter and Rosary Societies, volunteering and participating with Kersey seniors and a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Platteville since 1946.

Though life gave her many highs and lows, she never lost faith in God. In fact, it seemed to strengthen her. After Joe retired from farming, they moved into Greeley in 1978 and enjoyed a wonderful home in the mountains of Red Feather Lakes.

She loved to travel and was fortunate to see Ireland. After Joe passed, she was able to travel more frequently, wearing out one walker.

Katherine made friends wherever she went and was always helping others in need. She was always smiling, happy and truly interested in the others she met.

Survivors include her children: Robert, Paul (Sue) Brantner, Mary (Michael) Opatril and daughter-in-law, Cindy Brantner, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews and her Godchild, Annie Neuman.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2004 and children; Susan, John, James, Kathy and Mark.

Recitation of the Rosary was held on May 9 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Platteville. A reception followed with burial at Linn Grove Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Nicholas Catholic Church in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.