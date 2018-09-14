The Fence Post obituary: Kathleen Eva Ostrowski

Kathleen Eva Ostrowski, 78

May 25, 1940 – Aug. 21, 2018

Flagler, Colo.

Born May 25, 1940, in Ovid, Colo, Kathleen Ostrowski was the third child born to Austin E. Blair and Eva E. Blair, behind sister, Sherry and brother, Gene.

Her family farmed for a few years in Ovid before moving to Denver, where her brother, Kenny, and sister, Patty, were born. Kathleen attended 12 years of public school in Denver and graduated from West High School in 1958.

After graduation, she joined the Women's Army Corps at Fort McClellan, Ala. After basic training she auditioned for and was accepted into the Women's Army Corps Band. She played oboe during concerts and marched playing the cymbals in many parades and ceremonies, the highlight being marching in President Kennedy's Inaugural Parade in 1961. After three years in the military, she returned to Denver in November 1961, working and attending night school. She met and married Aaron Grey and moved to Boulder, Colo., to attend the University of Colorado. They had two children, Stephanie and Therese. After seven years, they were divorced and Kathleen again returned to school and finished her degree in education,

She accepted a position in 1972 in Arriba, Colo., teaching at the elementary school. In 1977, she met James T. Ostrowski, and they moved to his farm north of Flagler. Arriba and Flagler schools combined and Kathleen taught in Flagler at the elementary, then middle school social studies, then high school art. During her years of teaching, she helped put on musicals, taught tap and square dance, earned several teacher of the year awards, and started the Veteran's Day appreciation program and invited many veterans and holocaust victims to share their stories with the school. She had a passion for the Civil War and would have her students memorize and recite the Gettysburg Address. She took advantage of her daughter and older sister living in Virginia and visited many historical sites. She retired after 30 years of teaching and enjoyed the farm life, keeping a large garden in the summer and canning countless jars of vegetables and bags of corn.

Kathleen was a talented artist and has countless paintings and drawings displayed in her home and extended relatives' homes. She had a positive outlook on life and was always there for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, James Ostrowski; eldest daughter, Stephanie (Michael) Ruen and their children, Brittany and Sean; youngest daughter, Therese (John) Fukuda and their children, Zander and Mady; along with her younger sister, Patricia; and brother, Kenny. To honor Kathleen's wishes, there will be no funeral. She wanted to be remembered like she was, full of life and love.