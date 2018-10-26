The Fence Post obituary: Kelten Harrison Talbott

Kelten Harrison Talbott, 26

March 26, 1992 – Sept. 12, 2018

Encampment, Wyo.

Kelten Harrison Talbott rode into his last sunset on Sept. 12, 2018.

Kelten, was born March 26, 1992 to Dean and Cindy Talbott. He was the youngest of three children. Kelten started school in Encampment and graduated high school at Lone Star Undivided in Colorado. He attended Sterling College for one year. He loved cowboy'n and spent the next six years working he and his dad's cows, helping out fellow ranchers, working in remote cow camps and riding feedlots. He was dedicated to the traditional cowboy way of life.

Kelten loved his horses and dogs, and being in wide open country. He loved ranch rodeos, ridin' broncs, hunting coyotes and packing into the remote wilderness. He once rode to a ranch rodeo on a Harley so his dad had to bring his horse. He had a knack for writing cowboy poetry and training colts. He was a true horseman. Kelten was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Kelten is survived by his father, Dean Talbott of Encampment; his mother, Cindy Talbott of Saratoga, Wyo.; his oldest sister, Casey (Aaron) Rodriguez of Buffalo, Wyo., and their three children; his brother Daniel (Becky) Curtright of Reno, Nev., and their two children. Kelten is also survived by his grandmother, Starley (Beauford) Thompson of Cheyenne, Wyo.; uncles, Doug Talbott, David Stallings and Tim (Gabi) Stallings and family; and his aunt, Gayle (Brent) Wessel and family of Encampment. Kelten is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Gary Talbott, and his maternal grandmother, Mary Stallings.

Services were held in a patch of Aspens with Kelten's camp tent set up along with his horses and dog at camp on Sept. 22, 2018, at the Silver Spur Ranch Headquarters on South Cow Creek Road, Encampment.