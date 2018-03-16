The Fence Post obituary: Kenneth E. Youngland

Kenneth E. Youngland, 89

May 20, 1928 – Jan. 25, 2018

Miles City, Mont.

Kenneth Earl "Bud" Younglund, 89, passed away peacefully at the Friendship Villa on Jan. 25, 2018. Kenneth was born in Kimball, Neb., on May 20, 1928, the son of Elmer Ross and Jessie McCarthy Younglund. Kenny was raised on the family ranch and attended the Rockaway Rural School on their homestead, graduating eighth grade in 1943. In June 1946, Kenny joined the military. He went overseas on Nov. 2, 1946, and spent 11 months, 10 days in Japan. Kenny came home and worked on farms and ranches until Dec. 1949. He attended Repperts Auctioneer School in Indiana. He came back to Colorado where he continued to work on ranches and pursed the auction business.

Kenny met Beverly Bringelson in Colorado and they were married on Jan. 1, 1954, making their home in Greeley, Colo. In January 1957, they moved to the Miles City, Wyo., area. When they retired, they traded land for a smaller place in the valley and raised sheep until they retired to their home on Balsam Drive.

Although Kenny was successful at many things, auctioneering was his work and he loved it. As an auctioneer, Kenny ranked 15th in the world in 1967 at the Clearwater, Fla., competition. In 1976 and 1980, he was Montana State Champion and went on to place third in the Western Region of the World Competition held in Hershey, Penn., in 1976. In 1977, Kenny won the Western Region of the World competition.

Kenny had a keen sense of humor, which helped him at estate sales. His steady auctioneering job was at the cattle auction. he worked for Miles City Livestock Center for most of his years here and commuted to Sidney Livestock Center auctioning cattle there for 16 years. He served as the auctioneer at the Jaycees Bucking Horse Sale, alongside Cy Talion, famous rodeo announcer, until his retirement from auctioneering in the 1990s. He donated auction services to fundraisers for 4H, FFA, College Art Auctions, Elks Radio and Christian Women's. He lent livestock to the FFA rodeo, telling all the particpants in the wild cow milking contest it would be a piece of cake because his wife milked them all this morning. Kenny and Bev enjoyed traveling to visit foreign places, attending the Denver Stock Show, rodeos and country dances.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Younglund; his parents, brothers, Ross, Walt and Dennis; sisters, Della and Alice.

He is survived by his sister, Inez "Viola" Stidham; and several nieces and nephews.

Kenny had no children. He enjoyed extended family Tom and Lillian Orestad Ostendorf's family and special friends, the Brian and Maggie Dice family.

Should friends desire, memorials may be given to local charities or any other charity of their choice.