The Fence Post obituary: Kenneth McEndaffer

Kenneth McEndaffer, 86

June 1, 1934 – June 13, 2020

Stoneham, Colo.

Kenneth V. "Vernie" McEndaffer, 86, of Stoneham, Colo., died June 13, 2020, at EbenEzer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colo. Memorial services were held on June 20, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kimball, Neb., with Pastor Kenneth Mars officiating. A graveside service followed the memorial service at Kimball Cemetery, 3426 Rd 39, Kimball, Neb. Memorials may be given to the Kenneth McEndaffer Memorial Fund.

Kenneth Vernon McEndaffer was born in Kimball, Neb., on June 2, 1934, the son of William and Louise (Glover) McEndaffer. He was raised in the west plains region of Colorado just south of Kimball. Kenneth attended country schools for his early education and then graduated from the New Raymer High School in 1952. Following high school he went on to work in South Dakota on the drilling rigs as a deck hand. Kenneth married Jean Walker and had three sons (Guy, Bret and Cody). He worked for the Ben Walker family ranch and during this time some of his main responsibilities for the ranch were to show and promote their Hereford bulls at the National Western Stock Show. He was also one of the primary builders of the only gas station in New Raymer, Colo. He later married Naomi Hillman on June 16, 1972, in Grover, Colo., in which he adopted one son (Lee). Kenneth worked on the family ranch in Stoneham and for Livestock Exchange Inc., in Brush. Kenneth had a true passion for raising livestock. His favorite time of year was the spring with the arrival of the new calf crop and witnessing the bond between cow and calf. Kenneth was a strong advocate for the Stoneham and New Raymer communities. He was deeply involved with the New Raymer Fair (World’s Fair), Feeders and Friends, and the New Raymer Roping Club. Kenneth was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Grover, Colo. He also served as treasurer at Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Kimball and was a member for many years.

Survivors include his wife Naomi McEndaffer of Stoneham; sons Guy (Rose) McEndaffer of New Raymer, Bret (Tina) McEndaffer of Sterling, Colo., Cody (Dolly) McEndaffer of Sterling and Lee (Melissa King) McEndaffer of Fort Collins, Colo.; brother David (Carol) McEndaffer of Fort Collins; sisters Margie Meyers of Sterling, and Lorraine Delcamp of Bridgeport, Neb., nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lou Ann Littlefield.