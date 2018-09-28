The Fence Post obituary: L. Douglas Lingo

L. Douglas Lingo, 61

Feb. 19, 1957 – Sept. 22, 2018

Wiggins, Colo.

L. Douglas Lingo was known to most as a farmer who cultivated the land so others could put food on the table. But to his family, he was a sower of memories, laughter and togetherness. Doug was born in Mount Holly, N.J., to Lester and Norma (Rosenberg) Lingo on Feb. 19, 1957.

Doug moved with his parents and two older sisters, Virginia (Ginger) and Peggy, to Colorado in November 1958. They lived in a two-room house on the homestead.

Doug's younger sister, Melanie, arrived in 1960. At the time, the family moved into a basement house half a mile from the home place. Doug attended Wiggins School until the call of the land won his heart. At that time, he started farming with his father, Les, and his grandfather, Walt Evers who had homesteaded with his wife, Jennie, in 1948.

Les and Doug started Lingo Custom Combining in 1973 with two Gleaner G's. Doug continued the business with his sons after Les's passing in 2006. And the family is now raising the fifth generation of farmers.

On a snowy March evening in 1976, a young gal asked Doug to go drag Main with her and two good friends. The two formed a bond that night that would last for many years. Doug and Esther Graff Lingo were married in Wiggins on May 27, 1978. They recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.

To this union, four sons blessed their household: Eric in 1981, Alan in 1985 and twins, Adam and Marc in 1988.

Doug passed away on Sept. 22, 2018, doing what he loved most: preparing equipment to put life in the ground.

Doug is lovingly remembered by his wife, Esther; his Mother, Norma Lingo; his sons, Eric (Micelle), Alan (Brenda), Adam (Ashley) and Marc (Tashia); his grandchildren, Shawn, Taylor, Tessa, Bailey, Jaycee, Ellie, Kambrie, Oliver and Baby Lingo, arriving in October; his three sisters, Ginger Lingo, Peggy Manino and Melanie (Ken) Conter; his nephew, Edd Nestor and his great nephew and nieces, Logan, Lindsey and Gracie Nestor.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Lester Lingo; and his grandparents, Walt and Jennie Evers, Dinzel Lingo, and Benjamin and Esther Rosenberg.

He will also be sorely missed by his granddogs, Nellie, Duke, Daisy, Jax and Lucky and he was preceded in death by his favorite dog, Lobo.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Wiggins Community Church. The service will conclude at the Church.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Doug Lingo Memorial Fund in support of Doug's greatest pride, his 8 (.8) grandchildren. Each grandchild has a career account that Doug and Esther have graciously contributed to in support of their grandchildren's ambitions, dreams and education.