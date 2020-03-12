The Fence Post obituary: Lance Warboys

Lance Warboys, 55

Aug. 1, 1964 – March 2, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Lance Warboys, 55, of Fort Morgan, Colo., died on March 2, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 1, 1964, in Brush to Leroy and Janyce (Mohrlang) Warboys.

Lance graduated from Fort Morgan High School with the class of 1982. He was always collecting pens, pennies and hats. Every place he went to he always got himself a hat. Lance was always early to help out with the family farm with his truck and trailer whether it was to help haul hay or cattle. Lance loved his job working for Morgan County road and bridge. He always made sure to make coffee for his coworkers, even though he didn’t drink coffee. Mountain Dew was his bad habit. Lance enjoyed the mountains, hunting, especially hunting rattle snakes, the ranch life, road trips, day trips, camping, four-wheeling, and his grandchildren.

Lance is survived by his parents, Leroy and Janyce Warboys; sons, Leroy L. Warboys, Troy Warboys; daughter, Rachel Hynson (Ryan); sister, Lori Gapter (David); brother, Kevin Warboys (Stephanie); sister, LaRoyce Eskew (Ed); grandchildren, Peyton, Callie, Kolby, Cameron and Kyler; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces. Lance is also survived by a special aunt Linda Mohrlang.

Lance was preceded in death by his grandparents Lewis and Mary Warboys; Jacob and Leah Mohrlang.

A celebration of his life was held on March 7, 2020., at the Mark Arndt Event Center in Brush, Colo. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Lance Warboys to the Children’s Hospital, 13123 East 16th Ave., Aurora, CO 80045.