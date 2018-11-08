The Fence Post obituary: Larry Gene Heil

Larry Gene Heil, 78

Nov. 5, 1939 – Oct. 27, 2018

Longmont, Colo.

Larry Gene Heil, 78, of Longmont died Oct. 27, 2018, at the Peaks Care Center. He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Sedgwick, Colo., to Mary (Koch) and Henry Heil. Larry was confirmed at Longmont's Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1953. He was a graduate of Erie High School and a 1962 graduate of Colorado State University. Immediately following graduation he landed a job with the government in the Soil Conservation Service.

On Dec. 9, 1962, he married Alna Lorraine Alaux at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

Larry will be remembered as a farmer from head to toe. He farmed in the Longmont area since 1963, growing corn, Coors barley and sugar beets. He also raised beef cattle for a number of years with this brother Lyle.

Larry was a member of the sugar beet co-op association, the Mountain States Beet Growers Association and the Pleasant Valley Boat Club at Terry Reservoir. In his free time he also enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events.

Surviving him are his wife, Alna Heil of Longmont; his son, Randy Scott Heil (Linda) of Longmont; and his daughter, Sherry Ann Zamudio (Eddie) of Firestone, Colo. He is further survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Preceding Larry in death are his parents and his brother Lyle Dean Heil.

A time of gathering with the family was held Nov. 1, 2018, at the Howe Mortuary in Longmont. Cremation has been entrusted to Howe Mortuary and Cremation Services.

Contributions in Larry's memory are requested to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Boulder County 4-H.