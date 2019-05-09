The Fence Post obituary: Larry Lee Nelson

Larry Lee Nelson, 76

May 17, 1942 – May 4, 2019

Platteville, Colo.

Larry Lee Nelson passed away May 4, 2019. He was 76 years old. Larry was born on May 17, 1942, in Sioux Falls, S.D. He graduated from high school in Parker, S.D., and served in the Air Guard at Lackland Air Force Base.

He moved to Colorado as a young man starting his own excavating business, Nelson Excavation. Larry operated Nelson Excavation for over 40 years, the last 15 in partnership with Wade Gonzales. Larry was well known and respected throughout the community for his service and skills. He was always willing to help, even loaning his own equipment to help someone else get started in the business.

In 1991, Larry married Patricia Dechant. He was a member of Rinn United Methodist Church.

Larry loved his Mustang car collection; he was a member of the Pine Sol Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed trail riding and hunting. Family was very important to Larry. He loved spending time with all his children and grandchildren. There was no family gathering too big at the Nelson house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loratta Berthelsen and Howard Nelson.

Larry is survived by his wife, Patti; three daughters, Cheri (Terry) Fox, Sheila (Steve) Franks, Roxanne (Kevin) Bender; sons, Scott (Cheryl Laux) Dechant, Don (Terri) Dechant, and Wade (Michelle) Gonzales; his brother, Bernell (Carol) Nelson; several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and his beloved blue heelers.

A luncheon to celebrate Larry’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his Mustang shed at his home. Please contact Ahlberg Funeral Chapel for address. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Weld County Humane Society. Visit http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.