The Fence Post obituary: Lawrence Delane Hansen

Lawrence Delane Hansen, 80

March 17, 1939 – Dec. 7, 2019

North Platte, Neb.

Lawrence Delane Hansen, 80, of North Platte, Neb., passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at Linden Court.

Lawrence was born March 17, 1939, in Maxwell to Hans and Dora Ellen (Bockus) Hansen. He graduated from Curtis State High School with the class of 1957, attended college for a semester at the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and returned home to the family farm. On June 10, 1962, in North Platte he married Gloria Jean “Jeannie” Folchert. The first five years of married life were spent on the family ranch south of Maxwell. In 1968, they purchased from Jeannie’s parents the property near Wellfleet where she had grown up, and they lived there until 1989 when they bought a ranch in Cherry County, relocating to the Sand Hills. In 1996, they purchased a ranch southeast of Alliance. In 2002, wanting to return to the region where both had grown up, they traded the ranch at Alliance for a ranch at Stapleton. At that time Jeannie and Lawrence moved into a home north of North Platte.

Lawrence was always willing to help others around him and was a good neighbor. He enjoyed playing poker and pitch. He enjoyed his grandchildren and their activities.

Survivors include his children, Tom (Jill) of Wellfleet, Tammy (Ron) Hansen Snell of Costa Rica, and Travis (Melody) of Stapleton; grandchildren, Hollie (Marshall) Fischer, Dr. Kellie Hansen, Todd Hansen, Sheila Hansen Snell, Trinity Hansen, and Tessa Hansen; brother, Vernon Hansen of Curtis; sister, Florence (John) Shetler of Norfork; great-grandchildren, Claire, Miles, and Mason Fischer: sisters-in-law, Jenny Hansen of North Platte, and Virginia Spencer of Brady; and brother-in-law, George (Marge) Spencer of Brady.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jeannie; brother, Ned; sisters-in-law, Cora Jane, and Roberta; and brothers-in-law, Stanley Grandstaff, and John Spencer; nephew, Randy Hansen; nephew-in-law, Rick Speck; and niece-in-law, Gwen Hansen.

Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope Cancer Foundation and online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 11, 2019, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Daniel Ramsey officiating.