The Fence Post obituary: Layne Thompson

Layne Thompson, 67

May 29, 1951 – Oct. 2, 2018

Keenesburg, Colo.

Layne Thompson, 67, passed away on Oct. 2, 2018, with his wife Cylene by his side at his home in Keenesburg. Layne was born May 29, 1951, in Brush, Colo., to Marie (Long) and Lee D. Thompson.

He was the youngest of three children and was raised in Brighton, Colo. Layne attended Brighton High School where he played football, basketball and baseball and graduated in 1969. Layne and his beautiful bride Cylene Thomas were married on Aug. 21, 1970, at the Brighton Methodist Church. To this union were born three sons, Vince Thompson (Jandi) of Brighton; Jim Thompson (Tara) of Boise and Matt Thompson of Commerce City, Colo.

His grandchildren, Shay Lee, Ty Layne, Taylor Marie, Kendal Cy and Aidan Martyn were the light of his life and he will be missed by them very much. Family was of the utmost importance to Layne, he loved them all very much and there wasn't anything in this world that he wouldn't have done for them.

Layne had a very strong work ethic that was engrained at a very young age working on his father's farms and ranches. That work ethic served him well throughout his life and brought him success in his own business endeavors and during his career in the construction industry. It was important to him that this was passed to his sons and grandchildren.

Layne was also active in the communities that he lived. He coached his sons' football, basketball and baseball teams for many years. Numerous league, tournament and state championships were won by teams Layne coached. Many young athletes were influenced by, benefited from and remember Layne's competitive nature and positive influence. He also played competitive softball for many years on several teams throughout the state.

Hunting was one of Layne's favorite activities. He first went hunting with his Uncle Les and Grandpa Henry on one of their many pheasant hunting trips. Layne hunted throughout his life and many of his favorite memories involved hunting with his sons and Jake or when he was horseback, hunting with Rod, Kevin and Darren. He was particularly proud of his numerous trophy mule deer and antelope that he harvested over the years.

After an early retirement, Layne was able to enjoy his many passions. He and Cylene built their current home together, raised a small cattle herd that he was very proud of, and did some traveling. He and his friend Rick were regulars at auctions, estate sales and yard sales. Always buying low and selling high. Through these sales he put together quite a collection of antiques, Winchester rifles/memorabilia and historic railroad items. Much of his time was spent with Cylene chasing the grandkids to their many events and activities.

Layne was preceded in death by his mother, Marie. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Layne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cylene; his father, Lee D. Thompson; brother, Lee D. Thompson Jr. (Willita); sisters, Lynne Howell (Keith), Marilyn Pirrie (Dean) and also many life-long friends.

A celebration of Layne's life will be held Oct. 21, 2018 at the Todd Creek Golf Club.

We love you Papo!