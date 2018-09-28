The Fence Post obituary: Lee Harold Shea Sr.

Lee Harold Shea Sr., 84

Jan. 1, 1934 – Sept. 20, 2018

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Lee Harold Shea Sr., 84, passed away on Sept. 20, 2018, at the Valley Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan.

He was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Ralston, Okla., to Anthony and Eula (Smith) Shea.

Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and talking about everything under the sun with friends at the coffee shop.

Survivors include his children, Judy Shay (Ed) of Amarillo, Texas, and Tommie Segelke (Dean) of Fort Morgan; brother. Robert Shea of Ringwood, Okla.; grandchildren, Jimmie Lee Reed, who lives in Missouri, Samantha Shay of Amarillo, Texas, Jacob Shay of Fort Hood, Texas, Clair Segelke of Fort Morgan and three great grandchildren.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held Sept. 29, 2018 at the Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home in Fairfax, Okla. Interment followed in the Fairfax Cemetery.