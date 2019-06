Lenora Elizabeth Folot, 97

Oct. 10, 1921 – June 17, 2019

Fort Collins, Colo.

Lenora Elizabeth Folot, 97, of Fort Collins, predeceased by husband, Reuben Folot. Memorial Service, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, River of Life Church, 3161 County Rd 62E, Wellington, CO 80549. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.