The Fence Post obituary: Leo Michael Hogan

Leo Michael Hogan, 84

Aug. 10, 1936 — June 7, 2020

Boulder, Colo.

Leo Michael Hogan passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, in Lafayette, Colo. Leo was born on Aug. 10, 1936, to Lela Rose (Dunn) and Michael Thomas Hogan in Boulder, Colo. He spent his whole life in Boulder and graduated from Boulder High School. Leo joined the Army soon after high school and was proud of his time served. He spent his life out on the cattle ranch taking care of the herd and everything else that comes with being a rancher. He was a very hard worker and was passionate about his work.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Leo is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry Hogan of Boulder, and his niece, Judy Lambert of Thornton, Colo. He is survived by his sister, Esther Albrecht of Broomfield, Colo., brother, Albert Hogan of Boulder and numerous nieces and nephews.

The recitation of the rosary was held for Leo on June 16 at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, followed by the funeral mass. Leo was laid to rest in the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery directly after mass.