The Fence Post obituary: Leo Michael Hogan
Leo Michael Hogan, 84
Aug. 10, 1936 — June 7, 2020
Boulder, Colo.
Leo Michael Hogan passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, in Lafayette, Colo. Leo was born on Aug. 10, 1936, to Lela Rose (Dunn) and Michael Thomas Hogan in Boulder, Colo. He spent his whole life in Boulder and graduated from Boulder High School. Leo joined the Army soon after high school and was proud of his time served. He spent his life out on the cattle ranch taking care of the herd and everything else that comes with being a rancher. He was a very hard worker and was passionate about his work.
Support Local Journalism
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry Hogan of Boulder, and his niece, Judy Lambert of Thornton, Colo. He is survived by his sister, Esther Albrecht of Broomfield, Colo., brother, Albert Hogan of Boulder and numerous nieces and nephews.
The recitation of the rosary was held for Leo on June 16 at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Boulder, followed by the funeral mass. Leo was laid to rest in the Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery directly after mass.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User