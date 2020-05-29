The Fence Post obituary: Leo Wayne Idler

Leo Wayne Idler, 90

April 2, 1930 – May 18, 2020

Loveland, Colo.

Leo Wayne Idler passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on May 18, 2020. Leo was born to Herman and Ruby Idler of Kirk, Colo., on April 2, 1930, he was 90 years old. On July 7, 1950, he married the love of his life Patsy Lu Beckman. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

Leo worked in the banking industry helping to develop several communities in northeastern Colorado, including Kirk, Fleming and Hereford in Colorado. He later served in the insurance and agricultural industry serving the tri-state region. While he was well versed in the history of northern Colorado and southeast Wyoming, he enjoyed sharing this knowledge while greeting friends and travelers (he never met a stranger) at the archaeological dig and visitor center in Pine Bluffs, Wyo.

He was never short of a story or a joke to share. He enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, playing softball when he was younger, gardening and wheat harvest. Leo enjoyed attending his grandkids and great-grandkids activities. He was active in the Lions Club and served as Boy Scout leader. Many people were recipients of his beautifully crafted wood items.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry Idler.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Idler of Loveland, Colo., Vickie (Mike) Root of Loveland, Steven Idler of Cheyenne, Vanessa (Jerry) McCaughey of Loveland and Michael (Melanie) Idler of Sundance. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has been performed and a memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halcyon Home Hospice in Leo’s name.