The Fence Post obituary: Leonard Henry Harms

Leonard Henry Harms, 81

April 13, 1938 – Jan. 8, 2020

Hereford, Colo.

Leonard Henry Harms was the beloved fifth child of Ernest and Meta (Thieman) Harms, born April 13, 1938, in Fort Morgan, Colo. He grew up around and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School, then served our country bravely in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he ranched and farmed the rolling prairie of his youth, spending his happiest moments with International tractors, Dodge pickups, and black cattle. He married Janyce Klinginsmith in 1979; they matched well in life and business. Four daughters, Amanda, Candace, Andrea and Carmela, brightened his days, dented his pickups, and became his favorite audience for jokes. Leonard especially loved his church, his own singing and watching the Colorado Buffalos win. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, playoff football, and all the jam a man could want.

He is survived by his wife Janyce, his daughters and their spouses: Amanda and Todd, Candace, Andrea, Carmela and Tyler; his grandchildren: Lexi, Joe, Alex, Kenzie, Roman, Reilly, Henley, Taylor, Mady, Lacie and Trevor; his Brother Orvil, plus beloved family members greater than grains of wheat. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Norma, Lorene, and Delores, and grandson Bentley.

A funeral was held on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Kimball Presbyterian Church in Kimball, Neb., followed by interment in the Pine Bluffs Cemetary.

Memorials may be given to either the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, Earle Anderson Memorial Rodeo in Grover, Colo., or the Kimball Presbyterian Church. The funeral services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

