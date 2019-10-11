The Fence Post obituary: Leonard Sam Corsentino

Leonard Sam Corsentino, 90

April 23, 1929 – Oct. 6, 2019

Longmont, Colo.

Leonard Sam Corsentino, 90 of Longmont, Colo., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Oct. 6, 2019. Leonard was born in Brighton, Colo., the nineth child of Leonardo and Salvatora (D’anna) Corsentino. Growing up he helped on the family farm in Weld and Adams counties and would drive to Denver to Denargo Market to sell their produce. His parents retired to California and he followed them and spent a short time there, he returned to Colorado in the mid-1940s to work with his brothers and sisters on the family farms. He started to save money by trapping muskrat and farming to purchase his own herd of registered Brown Swiss cattle. In 1947, Leonard went to Peoria, Ill., to a cattle auction with the assistance of Laurel Biddle, he wasn’t old enough to drive a car back then so he stayed with the two rail cars of cattle all the way back to Colorado and was stuck in a storm for three days. He took great pride in his cattle herd that he had developed, and named the farm Grand Meadow Dairy, where he would ship milk to Safeway. In 1951, he married Anna Lee Wight from Elizabeth, Colo., and they were married for 62 years until she passed away in 2013. They had one daughter Myrna Lynn Corsentino who resides in Lakewood, Colo. In his later years he started to show his cattle at the Adams, Boulder and Colorado State fairs and won several first place and Grand Champion awards. Due to health issues he sold the dairy herd in Brighton. In 1961, he would purchase a partially built mobile home park in North Longmont and with long days and hard work by Leonard and Anna Lee they built a beautiful mobile home park for senior living also called Grand Meadow Mobile Home Park. Always wanting to keep busy he built two office buildings for Commonwealth Title in North Longmont and the current tenants are Major Medical. He enjoyed stream and deep-sea fishing, camping, and hunting for deer, elk and prairie dogs. He also enjoyed collecting various art forms, oil paintings of pinup girls and western art, bronzes and wood carvings. He liked to travel to China, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Costa Rica and most of the U.S.

A Celebration of Life was held on Oct. 11, 2019, at D-Barn Reception Hall, 136 S. Main Street, Longmont.

Leonard is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, John, Pete, Tony, Charles, Joseph and half-brother, Sidney Zahalsky; sisters, Pauline Giadone, Anna Russo and Mary Garner. He is survived by his daughter, Myrna and her longtime companion, Robert Weisbard; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Mountain Brown Swiss Association, 12010 Jasper Road, Erie, CO 80516 or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010. We would like to thank the staff and nursing staff from Accent Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to my dad and our family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.