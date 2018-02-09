The Fence Post obituary: Leora Buhring Green

Leora Buhring Green, 98

Nov. 30, 1919 – Jan. 5, 2018

Kiowa, Colo.

Leora O. Buhring Green, "Lee," 98, of Kiowa, passed away Jan. 5, 2018, in Simla, Colo., at the Simla Good Samaritan Society Care Center.

Lee was born on Nov. 30, 1919, in Arriba, Colo. As a young child, she contracted diphtheria and after a long-fought battle was able to overcome the deadly disease, and returned to school and graduated from Arriba High School in 1941.

She met the love of her life, Loren, at a dance in Bovina, Colo. On Dec. 24, 1943, Lee told her mom and dad that she and Loren were going to Colorado Springs, Colo., to go Christmas shopping. Instead, they headed east to Goodland, Kan., and got married. They started their married life living on Loren's farm northwest of Genoa where they raised wheat, cattle and horses. In 1949, Lee, Loren and their daughter, Marilyn moved to Kiowa. Four years later, their daughter Margie arrived. And six years after that, along came Merridee.

Lee worked alongside her husband milking cows, fixing fence, pulling calves or going to a farm sale. If you saw one, the other was along side. She was always a gracious hostess. Anyone who dropped in was promptly invited to the kitchen, to have a chair at the big round table and, "what can I get you? Coffee? A cup of tea? How about a piece of pie?"

Lee's smile was her trademark and she could shuffle around her kitchen about three times and have a meal for 10 on the table in a short period of time.

Lee was a member of the Home Demonstration Club, the Elbert County Cowbells, the Colorado Cowbells and the Elbert Douglas County Livestock Association.

Her humor and life stories were enjoyed by all who knew her. Living in a sod house in the dirty 30s, going to school in a team and buggy and picking up cow chips for fuel for the stove. Lee and her family moved to Washington County, Colo., for a period of time from Arriba with one team and wagon with household goods and another team and wagon with the chicken coop and chickens.

After Loren was killed in 2002, Lee sold the ranch but was able to continue living there until her girls convinced her to move to Castle Rock for the winter in 2015. She fell shortly thereafter and broke her femur and has been confined to a wheel chair since then. She never lost her sense of humor, and was always appreciative of anyone who touched her life in any way.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Fay and Henry Bahring; two sisters, three brothers, and her beloved husband, Loren. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn (Rowan) Tyson, Margie (Jim) White, Merridee (Mike) Hahn; four grandchildren, Nicole (Ross) Larson, Chandra (Jordan) Schlabach, Tyson (Farin) Hahn, Kelsey (Tanner) Grimes; and four great-grandchildren, Cooper and Emmett Hahn and Chloe and Taylor Schlabach.

Lee also leaves behind a host of extended family and dear, dear friends. We love you, and miss you.