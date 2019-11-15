The Fence Post obituary: LeRoy Thelander

LeRoy Thelander, 97

Dec. 16, 1921 – Nov. 9, 2019

Chappell, Neb.

LeRoy Thelander, 97, of Chappell, Neb., died Nov. 9, 2019, at Regional West Garden County in Oshkosh.

Funeral Services were held on Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh with Pastor Scotty Ray and Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Interment followed in Ash Hollow Cemetery near Lewellen with Military Honors provided by the United States Army.

Memorials may be made in LeRoy’s name.

LeRoy Thelander was born on Dec. 16, 1921, in Kanorado, Kan., to Nathanial F. and Carrie (Rudman) Thelander. He spent his childhood around the Big Springs area and in 1926 they moved south of Lewellen. LeRoy attended grade school at Garden County District #5 and high school in Julesburg, Colo. He later moved to Detroit, Mich., for employment. Upon his call to service in World War II in 1942, he completed basic training and was sent directly to Europe where he served in the 533rd Battalion in France, Germany, Sardinia and North Africa. He returned to the United States in November 1945, at the end of the war.

LeRoy was united in marriage to Helen Arlene Rentzsch on Feb. 20, 1945, in St. Francis, Kan. They made their home on the ranch and to this union, one son, Patrick, was born.

LeRoy enjoyed farming, ranching, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LeRoy is survived by his son, Patrick and wife Diane Thelander of Oshkosh; three grandsons, Beau and wife Crystal Thelander of Oshkosh, Jessie and Bethany Thelander of Minatare, and Shane Thelander and Morgan Wiant of Oshkosh. Great-grandchildren, Hailee, Macin, Todd, Paisley, Jaxton, Hadley and Kinsleigh; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Arlene, one brother, three sisters and in-laws.