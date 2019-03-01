The Fence Post obituary: Leslie Norman Werner

Leslie Norman Werner, 83

March 24, 1935 – Feb. 23, 2019

Grover, Colo.

Leslie Norman Werner, 83, was born March 24, 1935, to Benjamin and Esther (Reed) Werner in Grover, Colo. He earned his wings, Feb. 23, 2019, at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan, Colo., after months of tremendous care from a wonderful staff.

He grew up in the Grover community, graduating with the class of 1954. He joined and proudly served the Marine Corps in 1955. Being discharged in 1959.

He married E. JoAnn Prather on Oct. 30, 1957, in Yuma, Colo., they made their home at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Wray, Silverthorne, Colorado Springs, Fort Morgan and Kersey, Colo.

After being discharged from the Marine Corps, he worked as a Wray City Police Officer, for Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol, retiring in 1990.

Les is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Don) Marshall, Ruth (Joe) Zirtzman; son, Ron Werner; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two half-brothers, several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews.

Life Celebration visitation was held on Feb. 27, 2019. Service was held on Feb. 28, 2019, both held at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave. in Greeley.

Contributions can be made to Veterans Affairs, Colorado State Patrol, Platte Valley Fire Department.

