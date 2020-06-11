The Fence Post obituary: Lewrenza Byrd

Lewrenza Byrd, 83

Nov. 15, 1936 – May 22, 2020

Guernsey, Wyo.

Lewrenza Byrd, 83, passed away May 22, 2020, at his home in Guernsey, Wyo. Lewrenza Byrd was born in Quantico, Md., on Nov. 15, 1936, the son of Lewrenza and Katherine (White) Byrd Sr.

He was raised in Quantico and educated in Nanticoke, Md. He farmed with his father and brother in Quantico. He was a poultry man and raised 85,000 chickens. He was the owner and operator of Wicomico County school bus contractor. He also owned and operated a dump truck business. He participated in his son’s business Gunner’s Auto Sales. Lewrenza moved to Alliance, Neb., to engage in farming and ranching at his son’s ranch called the Byrd Skyranch.

Lewrenza was a big family man and the love for his wife Dottie, which he referred to her as “Dee,” was a love story that continued on their whole marriage.

Lewrenza was a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, Delmarva Poultry Industry, Motor Home Association, National Street Rod Association, Mason-Dixon Car Club. He attended Rockawalkin United Methodist Church in Hebron, Md., and Suntree United Methodist Church in Florida.

Some of his hobbies he enjoyed were going to car shows, loved telling jokes which he had an incredible memory when telling his jokes, he enjoyed watching western movies and RVing with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Byrd of Guernsey; children, Darrel Lee and Melissa Byrd of Guernsey, Darlene Marie and Jeff Shipp of Wake Forest, N.C., and Deborah Ann (Paige) Mason of Fruitland, Md.; grandchildren, Anna Mae Byrd, Mitzi Vienna Byrd, Michael Allen Nguyen, Jeffrey Wayne Wilkins, Carolyn Nicole Wilkins, Colby Trey Wilkins, Jacob Byrd, and Josh Byrd; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Earl E. “Bunky” (Pam) Williams of Salisbury, Md.; nephew, John T. (Kari) Williams of Delmar, Md.; and his beloved pets, Lacey Jay, and Jiggles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Byrd; brother, Donald Gary Byrd; and nephew, Jason E. Williams.

Lewrenza will be buried next to his mother and father at the Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Md., officiated by Reverend Howard Travers of the Rockawalkin United Methodist Church.

The Gorman Funeral Homes — Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of the arrangements.