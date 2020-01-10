The Fence Post obituary: Lindsay R. Serrell

Lindsay R. Serrell

June 16, 1936 – Dec. 9, 2019

Castle Rock, Colo.

Lindsay Rachel (Wendt) Serrell, a long-time resident of Castle Rock, Colo., Douglas County, died on Dec. 9, 2019, at Legacy Village of Castle Pines.

She was born on June 16, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., to Ruth (Keyes) and Henry Wendt Jr. Lindsay spent her youth in Sands Pointe and Tuxedo Park, N.Y. She received an associate’s degree from Briarcliffe College. Not long after graduating from college, Lindsay met the love of her life, Edward Wellman “Bill” Serrell. They were married on June 29, 1957, and began their adventurous life together on the Serrell’s Cold Spring Ranch just south of Larkspur where they raised their three children.

From the time Lindsay arrived on the ranch, she became actively involved in many community organizations including the Douglas County Republican Party, the National Western Stock Show’s Junior Sale Committee (starting in the early 1960s), and the Citizen of West Arrangement Committee. Her passion was supporting youth organizations especially the Junior Colorado Cattlemen’s Association where she and Bill served as advisers for many years, the United States Pony Club where she served as a district commissioner, 4-H where she supported the livestock judging team as well as the annual Junior Livestock Sale at the Douglas County Fair. In addition, Lindsay and Bill were longtime supporters of the NWSS’s Catch-a-Calf program.

Lindsay is survived by her loving husband Bill, brother, Henry Wendt (Holly); sisters Martha Nesbitt (Michael), Nancy Evans (Bob); daughter, Lindsay (Craig Mergelman); daughter-in-law, Mary Serrell; daughter, Brooke Fox (Bret); six grandchildren Chas Galey, Ali Galey, Ed Serrell, Earl Henry Fox, Rachel Serrell, and Tate Fox; two great-grandchildren, Brianna and Lexie Galey. She is preceded death by her only son, Skip.

A celebration of life reception was held on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Douglas County Events Center. Memorial gifts may be made to the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Foundation, P.O. Box 581, Castle Rock, CO 80104 and the National Western Stock Show’s Honoring the Legacy Campaign, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80216.