The Fence Post obituary: Llewellyn (Lou) W. Schafer

Llewellyn (Lou) W. Schafer, 83

Aug. 17, 1936 – Dec. 13, 2019

Brighton, Colo.

Llewellyn (Lou) W. Schafer was born on Aug. 17, 1936, in Lake Lillian, Kandiyohi, Minn. He grew up in Minnesota surrounded by his many siblings.

Lou served in the Korean war and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kan. His time in the service was spent in Virginia, Florida and Germany.

Lou married Darienne S. Plehal on Nov. 29, 1958, in Hopkins, Minn. They were married 39 years before Darienne’s death in 1997.

Lou worked as a mechanic and served as a volunteer firefighter while living in Minnesota.

Lou and Darienne moved their family to Colorado in 1978 to open an Amoco fuel station in Westminster, Colo., and eventually opened Mountain View Service in Northglenn, Colo. He loved working for Ritchie Bros. Auctions.

Lou was a man of adventure. He enjoyed fishing, traveling in his Lincoln and Cadillac and attending auctions. He was an avid card player, an inventor and could fix anything presented to him.

He was a proud member of the Northglenn Elks club.

Lou is survived by his children: Kelley Steinhagen (David) Hopkins, Minn.; Marlen Schafer (Gloria Cundall), Thornton, Colo.; David Schafer, Brighton, Colo.; Kendra Knogge (Gary) Thornton, Colo.; Richard Schafer (Theresa) Denver; Gerald Schafer (Traci) Brighton, Colo.; Candace Meinke (Steve) Northglenn, Colo.; and Iva Webb (Mike), South Dakota. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jared, Zach, Mikaela, Dylan, Nicholas, Mariah, Toni and four great-grandchildren, Brantley, Eden, Feather, and Gracie. Siblings (half): Henry (Minnesota) and Christine (Florida). Predeceased by parents: Elmer L. and Katherine E. Schafer, stepmother: Mary Ceske Schafer, wife: Darienne S. Plehal Schafer, siblings: Sophia C, Evelyn M, Guy J (step), and Julius E. (half).

Funeral service will at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Olinger Highland Mortuary at 10201 Grant St., Thornton, CO. Luncheon immediately following at Adams County Fairground, Good Luck Building 9595 Henderson Road Brighton, Colo. Private interment will be at Olinger’s Evergreen Memorial Cemetery at 200 E. 168th, Broomfield, Colo.