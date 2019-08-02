The Fence Post obituary: Lloyd Alvin Palmer

Lloyd Alvin Palmer, 93

Jan. 17, 1926 – May 12, 2019

Kremmling Colo.

Lloyd was born on Jan. 17, 1926, to Charlie and Ivy Palmer on his family ranch on the Blue River and passed away on May 12, 2019, in California at 93.

Lloyd attended schools at Slate Creek and Kremmling. He then worked at setting pins in a bowling alley, at a sawmill, and then as a ranch hand for Fred DeBerard. He was drafted into the Army as a medic in World War II or as Lloyd called it “the big one.”

He met Edna Horn at a World War II bond dance in Granby, Colo., in 1944. They married Oct. 26, 1947, in the log church in Granby. Lloyd and Edna moved to the Horn Ranch near Granby where they lived until 1953, when they purchased the Howe Ranch near Kremmling, where Lloyd resided until his death.

Lloyd made many lifetime acquaintances in the Army, rodeoing, ranching, raising club calves, skiing, the Fishing Club and while hunting. Lloyd was honored at the 2011 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas as an original member of the Turtles Organization, predecessor to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He had competed in Saddle Bronc and Bull Riding over the years.

Lloyd and Edna traveled to Europe, Canada, and various U.S. destinations to watch their sons compete as members of the U.S. Ski Jumping Team and World Cup competitions. Lloyd was proud to have been able to work at the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid N.Y. Lloyd and Edna also traveled to various livestock shows to see their cattle compete and win in major competitions.

Lloyd always enjoyed hearing a good story and also enjoyed telling one or two or three, and sharing a bit of liquor from around the world. He was a gun collector, award winning target shooter, loved geology and was an avid sportsman; hunting and fishing his entire life.

In his 90s his caregiver, Sharon, helped him travel throughout the southwest U.S. visiting many national parks and friends, a long trip to Canada where he visited Herman Harrison and then onto Alaska; and most recently a Hawaiian cruise where he fulfilled a dream to see Pearl Harbor.

Lloyd is survived by his brother Erwin, four children; Martha, Joyce, Wes and Zane; four grandchildren, Holli, Bailey, Wyatt and Zoie. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 65 years Edna.