The Fence Post obituary: Loren Lovell Treffer

Loren Lovell Treffer, 85

June 1, 1932 – Jan. 21, 2018

Broken Bow, Neb.

Loren Lovell Treffer, 85, of Broken Bow died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, at his home. He was born June 1, 1932, to Lovell and Pauline (Celmer) Treffer in rural Sherman County. He married Delores Darlene Dethlefs on June 9, 1952.

He farmed, ranched and had jobs in several trades over the next decade, always looking for new opportunities. He moved to Broken Bow in 1972, and was service manager at Gateway Motors from 1974 to 1994. Though talented with cars, his passion was for the land and his animals. He was a regular at area horse shows in the 1950s and '60s. He founded the Goldenrod Saddle Club in Osceola, riding with his children in shows and parades.

Loren and Delores bought their first registered Angus heifer for $100 in 1957; he bought his first quarter horse and served as an inspector for the Model Quarter Horse Association in the 1960s. Loren built both into quality herds.

A cowboy at heart, Loren took care of his land, his animals and his family until the day he died. No matter how busy he was, though, he always had time for fun. His children remember that he would always stop long enough for a quick game of baseball and coached little league for several years.

He and Delores were members of a card club, playing 10-point pitch one night every month. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, was formerly a member of the Broken Bow Elks Club, and served as a 4-H leader in both Polk and Custer counties.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo, Bud, Glen, Jack and Bob; sister, Carolyn Smith; his parents-in-law, Carl and Laura (Hehnke) Dethlefs.

He is survived by his wife, Delores, of Broken Bow; sons, Bruce (Christy) of Lexington, Neb., and Mike (Corlyus) of Gering, Neb.; daughters, Linda Smith of Ceresco, Neb., Dawn (Rob) Wheeler of North Platte, Neb., and Jan (Will) Thompson of Overton, Neb.; grandchildren, Evan June, Alison (Mark) Schmidt, Ben (Sara) Treffer, Patrick Smith, Garrett Treffer, Christopher Wheeler, Josh Thompson, Leah Treffer, David Thompson, Sarah Treffer, Gregory Treffer and Lauren Thompson; great-grandchildren, Koral and Kyra Schmidt and Cali, Cash and Carsyn Treffer; and one sister, Sharon (Dale) Huddleston of Johnson Lake, Neb.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital, Custer County 4-H Activities, and the Broken Bow emergency medical technicians.

Funeral services were held at the United Methodist Church in Broken Bow, followed by burial at the Broken Bow Cemetery. A visitation was held at Govier Bros. Mortuary of Broken Bow.