The Fence Post obituary: Loretta Mae (Morey) Ford

Loretta Mae (Morey) Ford, age 91

March 30, 1928 – Oct. 4, 2019

Greeley, Colo.

Loretta Mae (Morey) Ford, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 4, 2019. She was born in Greeley, Colo., on March 30, 1928, to Guy Monroe and Edith Louise (Woods) Morey. She was married to James Almaron Ford on March 30, 1947, in Greeley.

While growing up Mrs. Ford enjoyed helping her father drive the tractor and she assisted in milking the cows. Mrs. Ford started first grade at Sky View and then went to Valley View. Her folks moved to a Platteville farm and then she attended Platteville by riding the school bus, until her senior year she attended and graduated from Kersey High School that year. Shortly after graduation, she met and married Jim Ford. The family attended Harvest Time Tabernacle where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed her husband and sons, and helped out by doing house work for other people, which gave her time to always be at home when her family was there. Later, when her sons were off to their own lives in rodeo, she was a sales lady for Evans Furniture for nine years and later went to work at the elementary and middle school kitchens cooking for another 13 years. After moving with her family to her son Bruce’s ranch she enjoyed her yard and going singing at nursing homes with Bruce and The Clay Pots, a group from Harvest Time Tabernacle. She also was the chief cook at the many rodeo schools that were held at the ranch. Hobbies included playing the piano, organ and accordion and taking care of an array of different pets. Her last being a dog named Gracie. Her family was always important to her and she would always read to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they loved it and her. Between cooking at the schools in Kersey and at the rodeo schools she became “mom” and “grandma” to many young people.

Loretta is survived by her two sons, Glen (Jane) A. Ford, and Bruce E. Ford both from Greeley, and her sister Ruby (Morey) (Rod) Corvales of Oregon, grandchildren, Heath (Brittney) Ford of Helena, Mont., Jarrod (Deanne) Ford of Greeley, Royce (Katie) Ford of Briggsdale., Colo., Nic (Kaitlin) Ford of Greeley, Courtney (James) Ford Back of Stephensville, Texas, Cheyenne Wells of Fort Lupton, Colo., and great-grandchildren, Kash and Tyler Kling, Pecos, Gracesyn, Laska, Wacey, Chandler, and Gatlin Ford.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Almaron Ford, parents, Guy and Edith Morey, three brothers, Carol (Vinas) Morey, Chester (Arlene) Morey, and Cecil (Jo) Morey, and sons Jimmy Vaughn Ford and Tracy James Wells.

A Celebration of Life was held on Oct. 11, 2019, at Harvest Time Tabernacle, 3040 11th Ave, Evans, CO 80620.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Katie & Sean Memorial Rodeo Bible Camp/Dwayne Oster memorial Rodeo Bible Camp or Harvest Time Church or In His Rein Ministries Church.

Please visit http://www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.