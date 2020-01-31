The Fence Post obituary: Lorin “Cal” Johnson

Lorin “Cal” Johnson, 94

March 8, 1925 – Jan. 19, 2020

Sterling, Colo.

Lorin “Cal” Johnson, 94 of Sterling, Colo., passed away Jan. 19, 2020. A funeral service was held on Jan. 28, 2020, at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Bill Couchenour officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Lorin Calvert Johnson was born to Adoniram Judson and Elsie Lydia (Marks) Johnson, March 8, 1925, in Sterling, Colo. His siblings were Melvin, Walter, Benjamin, Arthur, Marion Lynch and Clarice Rohr who all preceded him in death. He grew up in the Harding and Kelly communities where he attended school and graduated from Harding High School the last year it was in session in 1943. He met Beverly Grauberger in his early teens, and they married on Jan. 22, 1946, 74 years ago.

Cal served in the United States Army from May of 1945 to Dec. 26, 1946. He was sent to the Aleutian Islands as Mess Sergeant in an Ordinance Service Company. It was considered overseas duty as Alaska was not a state at that time. He worked at Marsau’s Auto Parts, The Colorado National Guard and was promoted to Warrant Officer (W2) in the Colorado Army National Guard. He enrolled in an International Correspondence School of Scranton, Pa., to enhance his math skills. He started working for the U.S. Postal Service in 1953 in various positions until 1958 after his father Judson, went to be with the Lord, he was promoted and took over the Rural Route #1 that AJ had driven for 30 years. At that time the route was 65.81 miles long and grew to be over 100 miles long. His greatest accomplishment was receiving the “Million Mile” award for driving accident free; driving over 1 million miles on the mail route. He also did appliance repair from 1971 to 2009 when he sold the business. He was still receiving calls on the old phone number 522-2444, until they changed to a different number.

In 2013, the family began the process of discussing and looking for alternative housing as it became more difficult to keep the house up. They sold the house and moved into independent living, then assisted living, and in April of last year to fulltime care at Devonshire Acres. Beverly will remain at Devonshire.

Cal enjoyed volunteer service to the community with the Cooperating Ministry of Sterling Churches and a volunteer greeter at the Welcome Center at I-76 and Highway 6 entrance to Sterling. He was also active in Lions Club and the Rural Letterman Association, locally and nationally. He was very active at the Sterling Nazarene Church in his later years and Faith United Methodist Church prior to that time.

The four sons; Neil, Lorin, Brent and David Benjamin were born in this marriage with David preceding us to our Heavenly home in 1963.

Cal is survived by his sons Neil Johnson and wife Cindy, Lorin Johnson and wife Debbie and Brent Johnson and wife Anita; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Contributions may be made in Cal’s memory to Sterling Church of the Nazarene or Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.