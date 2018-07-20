The Fence Post obituary: Lucille Marie Ansley

Lucille Marie Ansley, 87

Nov. 9, 1930 – June 20, 2018

Karval, Colo.

Lucille Marie (Sorensen) Ansley was the fifth child born to Carl and Lela (Gresham) Sorensen, on Nov. 9, 1930, on the family farm south of Karval, Colo., in Adobe Valley. Growing up in the depression created life-long habits of hard work and conservative ethics. She attended Blue Cliff School, walking the three miles much of the time.

The family also attended Evangelical United Brethren Church in the same Blue Cliff Building, and Lucille was baptized Aug 27, 1939.

Gardening, working on the farm, riding horse back after the milk cows with her sisters, and helping her Dad was her life

Karval had the area high school, but the year Lucille became a freshman, there weren't enough kids. Because education was important, and although she had never been away from home, Lucille stayed with people she didn't know, and attended Ordway High School.

In the beginning, this was an extremely difficult obstacle. She overcame her homesickness and made many friends over the next four years, several became life long. She scholared highly, and graduated spring of 1949. During this time, Lucille played the accordion and the piano for several events, including plays within the school, receiving many certificates of excellence for her accomplishments.

Lucille also loved to dance, and she was at such an event in Karval when the handsome love of her life first asked the most beautiful woman he had ever seen to dance.

On June 22, 1950, she married David Lee Ansley on the same family farm she was born and raised on. She then moved to David's family ranch north of Haswell where she joined him in their life of ranching for nearly 68 years. To this union, three daughters were born. Lucille worked diligently at her husband's side, building the ranch they purchased from David's folks. She lived a complete life. She was an excellent wife, truck driver, gofer, cook, disciplinarian, mom, grandma, musician, bookkeeper/secretary and her daughters remember many nights falling asleep to the sound of her old hand crank adding machine.

She enjoyed her love for music and was very gifted. Lucille played by ear and could even play a new song on the piano after hearing it only a time or two. She played with various musicians and bands through the years, including a family band of 13 years, where she played piano and sang. Lucille loved to sing harmony, and she could also yodel. Her family remembers her yodeling the Cattle Call song. She played from Arizona to a Little Britches Rodeo in South Dakota. The event in South Dakota was quite memorable for them, as they were near an Indian Reservation, where Lucille ended up protecting her car in the parking lot by shaking her finger at a young intruder who quickly left. In these later years, David recalls many a night, waking up and she'd be gone. Then, he'd hear the piano playing… she'd play a few songs, and come back to bed.

She taught her daughters and several others how to dance, and when she played baseball with her girls, they automatically expected a homerun when "Mama took up the bat." She could milk two cows while her daughters milked one, and Lucille could water fight with the best of them.

Lucille drove a Karval school bus route for over 22 years, through snow storms, drought, and even on a muddy year or two … carried a shovel with a sawed off handle (so it fit in the station wagon) … to kill rattlers.

David and Lucille acquired many friends through their cattle business and ranching, La Junta Livestock being one of them.

Many friends stayed and visited on their vacations, hunters repeated yearly, business people, various workers, and old schoolmates remained friends for years. Family trips to the mountains, and picnics with Lucille's fried chicken, homeade pies, and playing jokes on one another were some of the memories. Lucille always knew David's punch lines to his jokes, and she complimented his stories well, making for much laughter in their lives. Lucille believed in being a friend, and she made friends easily wherever her life took her.

Lucille was "as one" with her husband. Whatever the situation, they stood firm together. If there was a difference between them, it was kept at home.

David and Lucille were blessed with three daughters, Debra Lucille Kravig, Brenda Lee and husband Joe Mayo, Linda Jane and husband Mark James. Lucille really enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially felt honored of the ones who carried her namesake. She often spoke of how proud she was of her grand children growing into successful people and the education they pursued.

Lucille passed June 20, 2018, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Lela Sorensen, her four sisters, one brother and their spouses, and David's parents, William (Bill) and Dora Ansley, and three brother-in- laws.

She is survived by her loving husband David, their daughters, husbands, nine grandchildren and spouses, and 18 great-grand children, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends which are like family.

Lucille will be greatly missed. By her friends, by her family, and especially by her husband, who "will always cherish his wonderful, beautiful, bride."

Thank you to all the family and friends who have been a great part of Lucille's life.

A funeral service was held for Lucille on June 30, 2018, at the Karval School Gymnasium in Karval. Burial followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Hugo, Colo.

Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.