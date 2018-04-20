The Fence Post obituary: Lucille Walahoski

Lucille Walahoski, 84

Dec, 14, 1933 – March 24, 2018

Grand Island, Neb.

Lucille A. Walahoski, 84, of Grand Island died on March 24, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society-Wood River.

Lucille was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Burwell, Neb., the daughter of Albert and Anna (Lebruska) Lilienthal. At the age of 3 she moved to Mitchell, Neb., and attended school at Minatare, Neb. She moved to Grand Island in 1952. On April 26, 1958, she was united in marriage to Arnold Walahoski.

They made their home in Grand Island. Lucille worked in the meat department at South Locust Jack-n-Jill. Years prior, she worked as a banquet waitress for the Yancey Hotel.

Some of her enjoyments included raising her family and helping others.

Survivors include her sons, Steven Walahoski of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Thomas Walahoski of Henderson, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Deb Johnson, and her family of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; grandchildren, Trinity, Michelle, Michael and Maria; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, and her parents.

A private family graveside service will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Darrel Holzinger will officiate. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.giallfaiths.com.