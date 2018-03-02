The Fence Post obituary: Lucy Marie Johnson

Lucy Marie Johnson, 93

Nov. 28, 1924 – Jan. 31 2018

Stapleton, Neb.

Lucy Marie Johnson, 93, of Stapleton passed away Jan. 31, 2018, at Great Plains Health. Lucy was born Nov. 28, 1924, in Gandy, Neb., to William and Gertrude (Hughes) Fablinger. She graduated High School in Gandy and taught in rural schools at the young age of 16. On June 3, 1951, she married Russell Johnson in Gandy. The two moved to the Johnson family farm where Lucy has resided until May 2017.

Lucy belonged to the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, being very active through the years as treasurer. She was also treasurer for the Loup Valley Cemetery for many years. She enjoyed helping with the census, was a VFW Auxiliary member, and was a very giving person (especially to her grandchildren) who always put others before herself.

Survivors include her children, Tom (Lyndel) Johnson of Stapleton and Jacque (Kent) Allison of North Platte, Neb.; grandchildren, Dawn Beers of North Platte, Garrett (Heather) Johnson of Stapleton, Lyndsi (Tony) Romero of McPherson, Kan., Joshua Allison of Alliance, Neb., and Josiah Allison, Alexandria Allison and Aaron Allison all of Lincoln, Neb.; great-grandchildren, Dakota Beers, Beau Beers, Alyssia Johnson, Saige Johnson, Ty Romero, Nathan Romero and Quinn Romero.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, Geraldine; twin boys, Wayne and Dwayne; and three sisters, Alice Rockwell, Elsie Hubbell and Esther Blevins.

Memorials may be given to the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church or to the Loup Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.

Memorial services were held Feb. 5, 2018, at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Eric Mockatis officiating. Inurnment followed at Loup Valley Cemetery.