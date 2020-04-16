The Fence Post obituary: Lynn E. Russell

Lynn E. Russell

Sept. 20, 1938 – April 11, 2020

Fort Collins, Colo.

Lynn was born Sept. 20, 1938, in Arapahoe, Neb., and passed away April 11, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colo. His parents were Elmo and Louise (Riepe) Russell. He graduated from Arapahoe High School and Milford Trade School. He served two years with the Army in Berlin, Germany. He worked as an HVAC technician at the University of Nebraska for five years and at Colorado State University for 32 years.

He married his wife, Linda (Patefield), June 14, 1969, and they had two daughters Debra Russell (Mike) and Cindy Subia (Chris). Grandchildren are Ryan Pitt, Adam Limones, Maraya Guillen, Kayla Subia, and Tagan Subia. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by three sisters and their spouses, one brother-in-law and his wife, and 12 nieces and nephews.

Lynn enjoyed trail rides and attending his daughters and grandchildrens’ school and 4-H activities as well as participating and volunteering at the Greeley Saddle Club.

Graveside burial at Windsor, Colo., cemetery with celebration of life at a later date.