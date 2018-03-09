The Fence Post obituary: Manuel Medina

Manuel Medina, 96

Oct. 22, 1921 – Jan. 5, 2018

Ordway, Colo

Long time Crowley County resident, Manuel Pinon Medina, age 96, passed away on Jan. 5, 2018 in Ordway. He was born in Aguascalientes, Mexico on Oct. 22, 1921. He was brought to the United States by his parents when he was 6 years old. He lived in New Mexico, Wyoming and Nebraska prior to setting in Crowley County in 1939. He entered the United States Navy in 1943 and sered as a Sea Bee. He was at the invasion of Normandy and was awarded a Normandy Medal from the people of France.

Manuel Medina was preceded in death by his wife, Delores Villareal Medina, to whom he was married for 49 years; his parents, Francisco Arenas Medina and Maximina Chavez Medina; his brothers, Cipriano, Francisco, Jesus Geraldo; his sisters, Andtonia Hernandez, Carmen Salinas, Harriet Pena; and son-in-law, Richard Trujillo.

Manuel is survived by his brother, Isabel (Johnnie) Medina of Leoti, Kan., and nine children; Emily (Julian) Trujillo-Vigil of Gallina, N.M.; Andrew (Mary) Medina of Sugar City, Colo.; Manuel (Linda) Medina of Ordway; Richard (Kiki) Medina of Sugar City; Kathy (Joe) Martinez of Ordway; Larry Medina of Ordway; Leonard Medina of Ordway; Barbara Medina (Deborah Blake) of Denver; Loretta Medina (Sam Pineda) of Albuquerque, N.M.

His is survived by 16 grandchildren, Craig (Sharon) Trujillo, RIchard Trujillo, Veronica Vigil, Carlos (Laura) Medina, Bonita Medina, Richard (Leslie) Medina, Mario Medina, Francisco Medina, Mia (Bryan) bohanan, Joseph (Jessika) Medina, Melissa Medina (Fred Carly), Marie Medina, Felicia (Mike) Johnston, Joshua (Vanessa) Martinez, Nico Medina and Aaron Pineda.

He is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Breanna Trujillo, Alyssa Trujillo, Ethan Trujillo, Lucas Trujillo, Cannon Medina, Diego Medina, Saya Medina, Aspen Bohanan, Devin Bell, Tavi Johnston and Lilliana Johnston.

His grandsons served as pall bearers. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Guadalupe Society.

Manuel was laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery in Ordway,