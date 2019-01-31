The Fence Post obituary: Marc Allard

Marc Allard, 74

Dec. 2, 1944 – Dec. 29, 2018

Wellington, Colo.

Marc Allard passed away at Poudre Valley Hospital on Dec. 29, 2018, after a long fight with health issues.

He was born in Laramie, Wyo., on Dec. 2, 1944, and attended school in Walden. There he met Jo Geer and they were married Oct. 4, 1964. They worked at the North Park Ranch for several years and then moved to Kersey where they ranched, farmed and fed cattle for several years. After the ranch was sold, they moved to Severance and did more farming and cattle feeding. When this farm was sold, they moved to Wellington and started a tree moving business, transplanting large trees.

Marc never met a stranger and was a good friend to all he knew.

He is survived by his wife, Jo; daughter, Diane and Shawnna Ward of Pueblo; son, David and Deb Allard of Fort Collins; and many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Lee; and three nephews, and their families.

Per Marc's request there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Park Museum or Wellington Library in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 Olive St., Fort Collins, CO 80524. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlederfuneralchapel.com.