The Fence Post Obituary: Margaret Dickinson

Margaret Dickinson, 90

Sept. 14, 1927 – May 7, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Margaret "Marge" Dickinson, 90 of Greely passed away on Monday, May 7, 2018, at TRU-Hospice of Northern Colorado inpatient unit.

She was born Sept.14, 1927, in New Helena, Neb., to John and Goldie (McDermott) Williams.

She grew up in Anselmo, Neb., and graduated from Anselmo High School as valedictorian.

On Oct. 28, 1946, she married G. F. "Dick" Dickinson in Marysville, Kan. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before his death in 2002.

Together with her husband and daughters, Margaret was baptized at the First Christian Church in Greeley on April 5, 1959.

She worked many years in retail and as an independent contractor process server. She was a homemaker and the joy of her life was her family and many friends. "Grandma Maggie" as she was known by all her grandchildren, found satisfaction and enjoyment in cooking and baking for her family, friends and especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by twin daughters, Deanna (Richard) Hawley of Greeley and Donna (Loyd) Ivie of Eaton, Colo.; grandchildren, Chad Hawley, Wende (Hawley) Younger, Jill (Campbell) Hatfield, Joel Campbell, Justin Ivie, Jason Ivie, and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Sheets of Kersey, Colo., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and eight brothers, John, Wilbur, Jack, Bob, Oscar, Ray George and Ronnie.

Memorial services were held on May 20, 2018, at Borgmann Chapel, Bonell Good Samaritan Society, 708 22nd St. Greeley, Colo.

Private inurnment will be in Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Brady, Neb.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to TRU Hospice of Northern Colorado in care of Moser Funeral & Cremation Service, 3501 S. 11th Ave., Evans CO 80620.

