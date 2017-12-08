The Fence Post obituary: Margerie Knievel

Margerie Knievel, 90

Feb. 12, 1927 – Nov. 1, 2017,

Loveland, and Berthoud, Colo.

Marjorie Ann Foote Knievel, of Loveland and Berthoud, died Nov. 1, 2017, at Columbine Commons Health & Rehab Facility in Windsor, Colo., following a brief illness.

She was born in Loveland, Colo., Feb. 12, 1927, the first child of Don and Margaret (Sharpless) Foote. After graduating valedictorian of the Loveland High School class in 1944, she continued her education at Colorado Women's College in Denver (graduating summa cum laude) and Pembroke College of Brown University earning a degree in psychology.

She married Kenneth Dale Knievel in Loveland. They had two sons, Kenny and Dave. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Loveland and volunteered at the McCarty-Fickel Home Museum in Berthoud. She was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization of Loveland and served 12 years on the board of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District. The Loveland Rotary Club recognized her as a Paul Harris Fellow. She was also an avid stamp collector and loved both her playing and non-playing bridge clubs. This past February she celebrated her 90th birthday. When asked her advice for a long, happy life, she replied, "Just enjoy!"

She was dearly loved by her family and friends whom she inspired with her wisdom, generosity, kindness, patience and deep spirituality. Her eternal optimism and her ability to always have the most supportive, caring, classy remarks in any situation were admired by many. She will be missed by all who knew her, but who are grateful for her being.

Marge is survived by her sons, Kenny (Karen) Knievel of Severance, Colo., David (Rhonda) Knievel of Wiggins Colo.; grandchildren, Kristie Magnuson (Tim) of Eaton Colo., Dr. Kerry Knievel of Phoenix, Melissa Natanson (Jason) of Pismo Beach Calif., Robb Knievel (Diane) of Stapleton Neb.; sister, Donna Erismann of Schonenwerd, Switzerland; great-grandchildren, Gordon and Macy Magnuson and Makadyn and Rhett Knievel, and six nieces and nephews.

Predeceased members of her family are husband, Kenneth Dale; daughter in-law, Margery (Frank) Knievel, and niece, Susanne Erismann.

A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 1003 West 6th St., Loveland, CO on Dec. 15, 2017 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation in Marjorie's memory can be made to: First Baptist Church of Loveland, Berthoud Historical Society or Larimer County 4-H in care of Kibbey-Fishburn Funeral Home, 1102 North Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO 80537.