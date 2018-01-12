The Fence Post obituary: Marian Berger

Marian Berger, 89

May 1, 1928 – Jan. 2, 2018

Saratoga, Wyo.

Marian Berger, long-time Saratoga rancher, passed away at the age of 89 in her home in Saratoga on Jan. 2, 2018, surrounded by her family. Marian Claire Aden, the daughter of Lloyd Aden and Mary Paulson Aden, was born in Saratoga on May 1, 1928. She grew up the middle of three sisters.

Marian attended Stephens College in Missouri where she was recognized as "Best Private Citizen" and graduated with a degree in communications. After returning from college, Marian taught school in Saratoga and worked as a ranch hand on the A-1 ranch.

Marian met her husband G.A "Jim" Berger when he came to Saratoga for a summer job to work for her father Lloyd. The two were married on June 19, 1949.

Marian and Jim remained partners in ranching and in life for over 64 years. After a short time in Lander, where Jim taught farming to war veterans, they settled in the Saratoga valley. In 1950, they leased the Gould Ranch on the North Platte River, east of Saratoga. In 1954, they purchased the Kingman Ranch, west of Saratoga, on North Spring Creek, by borrowing 110 percent of the purchase price. They traded in 1957 for the Aden Ranch on South Spring Creek, which remains part of the Berger Ranch. Through the years, they expanded the ranch to include several additional ranches on North Spring Creek, stretching from Highway 130, south of Saratoga, to the Medicine Bow National Forest boundary to the west.

Marian was a strong, independent woman of the west and, always resolved to take a project and "get it done." Family was important to her, above all else. A gracious hostess and natural leader, she cherished the community of Saratoga and the western way of life. She was very involved in the family cattle business working side by side with Jim in the daily operations as well as keeping the books for the business for 60 years. Marian was an accomplished and passionate horsewoman, avid hunter and hunting guide.

In addition to her ranching interests, Marian was very active with the Cowbelles, OES, Republican Women and Saratoga Homemakers. She was also active in Farm Bureau, Wyoming Stock Growers, and the National Cattleman's Association, championing causes for the beef industry and supporting Jim in his various roles with these organizations.

Marian enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, cutting hay and her family. She was an excellent cook who regularly entertained family and friends. The family fondly remembers her unending desire to ensure everyone in her life was taken care of and for her tri-tip steaks. Though she and Jim enjoyed traveling, her favorite pastime was taking evening drives with Jim checking cows and spotting elk.

Marian is survived by three children, Robert George (Rosie) Berger of Big Horn, Wyo., Jack Aden (Diana) Berger of Saratoga, and Jamie Lynn (Jimmy) Campbell of Saratoga. She was survived also by sister, Janie Bramall of Huntsville Ala.; seven grandchildren, Kirby Alan (Dixie) Berger of Saratoga, Kyle Perry (Stacy) Berger of Laramie, Wyo., Casey James (Stephanie) Neuman of Cheyenne, Wyo., Katie Irene (Ben) Parrish of Mesa, Ariz., Hadley Frank (fiancé Emilee Boyd) Berger of Saratoga, Jace Raymond Berger of Saratoga and Aubrey Marie Berger of Saratoga. In addition, Marian was survived by 10 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one infant child; husband, Jim; sister, Marcella Jewell; and by her parents, Lloyd and Mary Aden of Saratoga.

Services were held Jan. 5. Memorial donations may be made to the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, PO Box 206, Cheyenne, WY 82003-0206 or the University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, 222 S. 22nd St., Laramie, WY 82070.