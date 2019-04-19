The Fence Post obituary: Marjorie Jean Thomas

Marjorie Jean Thomas, 93

Nov. 21, 1925 – April 13, 2019

Carr, Colo.

Marjorie Jean Thomas, 93, of Carr, passed away April 13, 2019, in Greeley, Colo. She was born Nov. 21, 1925, in Greeley to Charles and Carrie (York) Shelenberger. The family lived in Carr where she attended schools and graduated.

On June 25, 1944, she married Lloyd Eugene Thomas in Carr. They moved to South Dakota in 1945 and back to Carr in 1953.

Marjorie was a homemaker, assisting on the ranch and taking care of her family. She served as a 4-H leader for many years in Carr. They wintered in Mesa, Ariz., beginning in 1978 and she was able to stay winters there through 2016. They were also square dancers with the Merry Mixers for a number of years.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitch, flower gardening, cooking, birthday dinners and decorated layer cakes.

They attended the Carr Presbyterian Church which later became the Carr Community Church.

Survivors include her children; Larry (Gayleann) Thomas of Windsor and Luanne (Dave) Cozad of Colorado Springs, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Jeff (Molly) Cozad and their children Evan and Madalynn, Todd (Tiffany) Cozad and their children Caden and Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband on Jan. 15, 2007; sister, Helen Colgin and brother, Lee Shelenberger.

Funeral service was held April 19, 2019, at the Adamson Life Celebration Home. Interment was at the Eaton Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the NCMC Foundation to support the Hospitality House in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.