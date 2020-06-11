The Fence Post obituary: Mark Edward Frazier

Mark Edward Frazier, 58

June 22, 1961 – June 1, 2020

Longmont, Colo.

Beloved brother Mark Edward Frazier passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at the age of 58 on June 1, 2020, at his brother Mike’s home in Longmont, Colo.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Mark was born in Longmont on June 22, 1961, to Robert and Violet (Hayworth) Frazier. Mark’s young life started on a farm, just south of Berthoud, Colo. Mark’s family moved to several different places in northern Colorado, before returning to Berthoud in 1971. Mark participated in 4-H throughout his school years, showing sheep with his family at the Boulder and Larimer county fairs. Mark graduated from Berthoud High School in 1979.

Mark loved farming with his father, Robert, through junior and senior high school. After graduation, Mark took over the family farming operation. Mark grew corn, brewing barley, alfalfa, and other crops. Mark also produced livestock. Later Mark bought a semi-truck and began hauling grain and hay locally. Complications resulting from a near-fatal truck accident in 2003 eventually brought Mark’s farming career to a close.

After the accident, Mark moved to Yuma, Colo., and worked with his step-brother, Shawn Miller, performing various construction jobs. Then Mark went to work for CHS loading and unloading grain trucks and railroad cars. While at CHS, he earned his locomotive operators’ certificate from BNSF Railroad which made him proud.

After suffering a stroke in Yuma, Mark moved to Frederick, Colo., to stay with his brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Julie Frazier. Mark continued to make progress with his rehabilitation until the time of his death.

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Robert Frazier, mother, Violet (Hayworth) Frazier, and stepbrother, Shawn Miller.

Mark is survived by his sister, Diana (Dale) Betz, his brothers, Mike and Kevin (Julie) Frazier, stepmother, Gail Reagle-Muri, nieces, Melissa Frazier, Michelle Pacheco, Amanda (Anthony) Baccarella, Katy (Jordan) Day, great nephews, Davian Pacheco and Dominic Baccarella, and great nieces, Rosie Pacheco, Danica Pacheco, and Luciana Baccarella.

A Celebration of Life open house was held at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel at 326 Terry Street, Longmont on June 10, 2020. A private graveside service followed later in the week.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to may contribute to the Old Threshers Group of Yuma. Mark Frazier, C/O Old Threshers Group, 9534 County Rd 34 Yuma, CO 80759. https://www.yumaoldthreshers.org