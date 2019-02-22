The Fence Post obituary: Marta Charlene Stees

Marta Charlene Stees, 86

Oct. 31, 1932 – Jan. 27, 2019

Routt County, Colo.

Charlene Stees, 86, a lifetime resident of Routt County passed away on Jan. 27, 2019.

Charlene was born to Rock and Irene Cantrell Fuller on Oct. 31, 1932. Charlene spent her childhood in Columbine and Clark where her father ranched and her mother taught school. After graduating high school at 16, Charlene attended Colorado Women's College in Denver. Upon returning to Steamboat, she met the love of her life Vernon Stees at a Fourth of July dance. They were married Dec. 2, 1951. Vern and Charlene had five children and raised and shared the enjoyment and love of ranch life with them.

Vern and Charlene enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and going to country dances, where Charlene often played piano and Vern would call square dances, all the while the kids slept on benches on the sidelines. Charlene worked the ranch alongside Vern.

Charlene worked various jobs for Routt County for over 30 years. Her favorite job was dispatcher for Sheriff Jay Kelton. She also worked at the assessor's office, the building department, and road and bridge. She knew every angle of Routt County.

Charlene enjoyed traveling after retiring. She loved road trips and she took several trips to Europe that usually included some genealogy research.

Charlene was so very proud of her Routt County roots and she loved and promoted the ranching and mining lifestyle. She loved researching history and genealogy.

Charlene was a strong willed person and usually spoke her mind. What a resource she was. She will be missed.

Charlene was preceded in death by husband Vernon Stees, and son Ed Stees. She is survived by Marta (Ken Ouellette, Rocky (Oconalita) Stees, Howard (Margaret) Stees, Laurie (Robin) Herring, Stephanie Pachorek, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.