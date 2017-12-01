The Fence Post Obituary: Marti Ferris

Marti Ferris, 54

April 12, 1963 – Oct. 17, 2017

Wiggins, Colo.

Marti Ferris, DVM, passed away on Oct. 17, 2017, from complications from Alzheimer's disease. Marti was born Martha Ann Ellenberger, to Jim and Marie Ellenberger on April 12, 1963, in Lamar, Colo.

Marti grew up in Lamar on her family's farm and ranch. Her love of animals was cultivated there and her destiny as a veterinarian was cemented by helping her dad with his cattle, sheep and horse projects. She grew up playing basketball, running cross country and had many adventures in projects with her dad, including high-altitude sheep herding in the South Park area. Marti's passionate care for animals was ever present. Whether she was riding horses, tending sheep, or caring for ailing calves, her connection to veterinary medicine was unbreakable.

Marti attended Colorado State University and obtained a bachelor of science degree, masters in animal nutrition, and doctor of veterinary medicine. After graduation, she went on to work for Purina and Colorado Animal and Research Enterprises (CARE). She came to the Morgan County area as a staff vet for 7-Bar Dairy.

Eventually, she started Ferris Veterinary Services, working with numerous dairies in the area. Marti had and incredible work ethic, undeterred by odds, weather, or her own needs; she always arrived with a smile that lit up the room and an amazing attitude.

Marti married Brian Ferris on Feb. 11, 1995. With Brian, she was able to live her childhood dream of being a veterinarian, and owning and operating her own ranch. They started their ranching careers on their first ranch near Kersey, Colo., where they were blessed with two boys, Clint and Blake. In the spring of 2001, the Ferris's relocated to their current ranch south of Wiggins and continued to chase their dreams and grow their ranching efforts.

Marti's passions were her veterinary career and family. She was extremely proud of her children and husband, and often sang their praises, highlighting Brian's dedication to fatherhood and his ability to raise two exceptional young men. She sang of Clint's warm heart, intelligence, and humor, and glowed with pride over Blake's compassion, tender nature, and academic achievements.

After her diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease, she faced her situation with incredible courage, never slowing down to feel sorry for herself. She battled her disease with the support of her loving family, friends, and clients.

Although we have to say goodbye for now, Marti's spirit lives on in all those that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her light shines brightly through her son, Blake, loving husband, Brian, the young people who idolized her and friends that had the great fortune of being amidst her brilliance.

She is survived by her husband, Brian Ferris; and son, Blake Ferris, of Wiggins; mother, Marie Ellenberger, of Lamar; sisters, Julie (Mike) Cook, of Rye, Colo., Teresa (Jake) Jacobs, of Littleton, Colo., Susie (Paul) Smith, of Coral Springs, Fla.; brother, Eric (Shannon) Ellenberger, of Lamar; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Marti is preceded in death by her father, Jim Ellenberger; brother, Mark Ellenberger, and son, Clint Ferris.

Memorial services were held Nov. 5 at the Wiggins High School gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marti Ferris Memorial Fund at High Plains Bank, 502 Central Avenue, Wiggins, CO 80654.