The Fence Post obituary: Mary Alice Rapasardi

Mary Alice Rapasardi, 87

Feb. 6, 1931 – June 5, 2018

Fruita, Colo.

Mary Alice Rapasardi, 87, of Fruita went to see her King Jesus on June 5, 2018. She was born on Feb. 6, 1931, in Greeley, Colo., to Jane and Robert Houston.

She has been a resident of Fruita for 23 years, but also lived in Grand Junction, Palisade and Arvada, Colo. Her childhood was spent in Evans, Colo. She graduated from College High School in Greeley.

Alice married James Eugene Gochis, whom she cared for throughout their life together up until the day he passed. In 1993, Alice found true love again when she married Mike Rapasardi. They traveled and enjoyed life together. Mike's children became a vital part of her life, and they loved Alice dearly. Alice was a very kind and loving person. No one was a stranger; everyone became her family.

As an active member of Canyon View Vineyard Church in Grand Junction, she loved Bible studies, was an exceptional prayer warrior, and a true patriot. Alice was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Grand Junction Regional Center.

She is survived by sons, James Gochis of Golden, Colo., and Bernard Gochis of Westminster, Colo.; daughters, Jeanette Bosworth of Bear River City, Utah; Sherry Dennison of Platteville, Colo., and LaDonna Davis of Apple Valley, Calif.; brother, Bill Houston of La Salle, Colo.; sister, Janie Bernd of Greeley, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Mike Rapasardi, in 2016.

Funeral services were held at Canyon View Vineyard Church on June 9. Graveside service followed at New Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, Colo. A reception at Canyon View Vineyard followed the graveside service.