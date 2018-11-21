The Fence Post obituary: Mary Ann Long

Mary Ann Long, 76

Sept. 3, 1942 – Nov. 16, 2018

North Platte, Neb.

Mary Ann Long, 76, of North Platte, passed away Nov. 16, 2018, at Great Plains Health.

Mary Ann was born Sept. 3, 1942, in McCook, Neb., to Harlan and Lois (Chrisman) Gordon. Her father Harlan was killed in WWII when she was 2 years old and her mother later married Fran Morris in 1949 who raised her and added her brother Jim to the family.

They moved to North Platte where Mary Ann graduated from North Platte High School in 1960. She married Larry Long on Oct. 2, 1960, in North Platte at the Episcopal Church. She and Larry lived on the family ranch and Mary Ann worked with her family until she took a job at Jack Dougherty's Warehouse.

She later worked at the court house, eventually becoming the County Assessor, which she retired from on Dec. 29, 2010. She enjoyed riding horses and was a charter member of the Velvet Spurs, barrel racing and team roping. She also enjoyed crafting, chira painting, knitting and making many sweaters and shirts for the family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Larry Long of North Platte; son, Doug (Bonnie) Long of North Platte; granddaughter, Amanda Miller of North Platte; great-grandson, Christopher Miller of North Platte; brother, Jim (Jeanine) Morris of Ellicott City, Md.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Fran; and mother and father-in-law George and Wilma Long.

Memorials are suggested to the Velvet Spurs and online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services were held Nov. 19, 2018, at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Jan Ekstedt officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Lawns Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held Nov. 18, 2018. Adams and Swanson Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.