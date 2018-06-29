The Fence Post obituary: Mary Diamond

Mary Diamond, 91

Jan. 30, 1927 – June 11, 2018

Akron, Colo.

Mary Margaret (Sharp) Diamond was born on Jan. 30, 1927, near Last Chance, Colo., the second child of Everett Sharp and Sarah (O'Reilly) Sharp. When Mary was an infant, her family moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., where she, her three brothers and a sister were raised. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School with the class of 1944 then worked as a bookkeeper at Stickney's Auto Parts store in Fort Morgan, later transferring to Sterling, Colo.

While in Sterling, she met several new friends, one being Rita Diamond. In August of 1947, Rita invited Mary to the Washington County Fair in Akron where Rita introduced her to her brother, Bob. After an 18-month courtship, Mary and Bob were engaged on Christmas 1948 and planned to be married in spring of 1949. Sadly, on New Year's Eve, 1948, Mary's three brothers, Frank, Dick and Everett, and two other teenage boys were tragically killed in an automobile/train accident in Wiggins, Colo., on their way to a New Year's Eve dance in Leader.

The accident left a permanent scar on Mary, her parents and her younger sister Patricia. Mary often said it was her faith that got her through that very difficult time. Mary and Bob were then married on Sept. 28, 1949, at St Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan.

After a honeymoon to the Grand Canyon, Mary joined Bob on the Diamond Farm northeast of Akron, Colo., and became a full-time wife, homemaker and partner in the farm and ranch operation. In August of 1950, she gave birth to her first child and nine more followed over the next 17 years.

Mary and Bob were very committed to both their family and their faith. Mary spent many hours volunteering at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church. She enjoyed volunteering with Share Colorado and being a member of Washington County Cow-Belles and the election board.

Mary was also known for her cooking; she prepared countless dinners for her family, church and community. She was never too busy to take charge of preparing a dinner for a wedding, funeral, school, farm sale, etc. Mary often set an extra plate at the table for a friend who stopped by, and she enjoyed baking a pie or a batch of cinnamon rolls for a neighbor in need.

Mary was happiest being with family and friends, gardening, rocking babies, playing cards, visiting or cooking. Later in life she also enjoyed traveling. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend and a generous and caring person.

Mary passed away on June 11, 2018, at the WelCove Assisted Living Center in Ogallala, Neb. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Diamond; her parents and three brothers; her son-in-law, Stacy Steward; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John Steinbach, Margaret (Lee) Story, Don (Dolly) Mollohan, Harold (Rita) Schrader, Jean Krause, John Krause and James Diamond.

She is survived by four sons: Dick Diamond (Donna), Steve Diamond (Kandy), and Bob Diamond all of Akron, and Pat Diamond (Marleen) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and by six daughters, Ellen Allen (Scott) and Mary Kay Foy (Paul), all of Ogallala, Neb., Peg Nally (Butch) of Garden City, Kan., Jane Martin (Robert) of Conifer, Colo., Joan Sims (Don) of Strasburg, Colo., and Gina McGrail (Dave) of Denver. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Steinbach of Lakewood, Colo., numerous nieces and nephews and an "adopted" son, Larry Benoit.

A rosary was held June 17 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Akron. Memorial donations may be made to Mobile Meals or to Washington County Connections to benefit the local food bank program.

For a full obituary go to bowinfuneralhome.com.