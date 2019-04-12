The Fence Post obituary: Mary E. Schmidt

Mary E. Schmidt, 88

Jan. 4, 1931 – March 28, 2019

LaSalle, Colo.

Mary E. Schmidt, 88, of LaSalle, Colo., passed away on March 28, 2019, at Windsor Health Care Center. She was born on Jan. 4, 1931, in Sterling, Colo., to E.G. and Marion Rowan.

Mary and her family moved to La Salle when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Greeley Central High School. In 1950, she married Robert Schmidt. She was primarily a homemaker and a farmer's wife.

Mary loved gardening, working in the yard and fishing. She enjoyed spending time with her friends.

Mary is survived by her son, Ed (Jan) Schmidt; two grandchildren, Paul (Keshia) and Doug (Jacque) Schmidt; three great-grandsons, Harley, who is serving with the Navy in Japan, Devin, who is serving with the Navy in Georgia and Jon Schmidt; one great-granddaughter, Danica Schmidt and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers, Elbert, Harry, Otis and Byron Rowan.

Graveside service was on April 5, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Hospital both in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

