The Fence Post obituary; Mary Gretchen Jordan

Mary Gretchen Jordan, 91

Jan. 25, 1927 – March 15, 2018

Parker, Colo.

Born Mary Gretchen Mueller on Jan. 25, 1927, in Scottsbluff, Neb., she was the second of seven children born to her parents, Albert Theodore and Mary Ella (Gardener) Mueller.

After graduating from St. Patrick's High School in 1945, Mary traveled to Denver to begin nurses training. She joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps during World War II and trained at Mercy Hospital. World War II ended before she graduated in 1948. She wanted very much to serve in the Corps and was disappointed that she didn't get that opportunity.

Mary had completed training and was working at Mercy Hospital when she met a cancer patient's son named Thomas C. "Tom" Jordan, whom she would marry on May 30, 1952. They would remain wed until Tom's passing in 2012 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

She maintained a high level of independence and carried on with good humor, cheer and kept a sharp mind and wit to the very end. On March 15, 2018, suffering from chronic heart failure, she died after a short hospitalization and one day in hospice.

She is survived by daughter, Mary J. (Russel) Steen; sons Thomas H. (Jamie) Jordan and Daniel C. (Laura) Jordan; grandchildren, Mary E. (Lance) Heyer and Russel T. (Tara) Steen, Anna M. Jordan, Kathryn J. (Michael) Sjaardema, David T. Jordan and Lisa J. Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Haylee and Landon Heyer and Summer and Michael Sjaardema.

Funeral Mass was held March 22 at Ave Maria Catholic Church in Parker, with a reception to follow. Private interment was later that day at Our Lady of Visitation, Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Kiowa, Colo.